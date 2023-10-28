MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.33.

NatWest Group Stock Down 13.1 %

NatWest Group stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.80.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

