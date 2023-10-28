MAI Capital Management Sells 10,933 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.