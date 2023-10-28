MAI Capital Management Sells 1,268 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.8 %

YUMC stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

