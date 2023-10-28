MAI Capital Management Sells 2,189 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.85.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

