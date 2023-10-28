MAI Capital Management Sells 271 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

