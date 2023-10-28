MAI Capital Management Sells 5,491 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

