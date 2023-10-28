MAI Capital Management Sells 585 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $93.78 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

