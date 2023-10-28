MAI Capital Management Sells 819 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

