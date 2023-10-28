MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MarineMax by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

