MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

