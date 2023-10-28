Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY23 guidance to $3.76-$3.86 EPS.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,316,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,903,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,790,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

