Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $364.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $308.60 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

