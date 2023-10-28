Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

