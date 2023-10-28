Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 6.9%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 16.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

