Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $289.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 2.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $250.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.01. Medpace has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,854 shares of company stock worth $87,619,853. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.