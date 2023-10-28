Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,251,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,237,729,000 after purchasing an additional 443,630 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.22.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

