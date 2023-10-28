MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.24 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

