Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 658,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

