MiL.k Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $87.79 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,680,702 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars.

