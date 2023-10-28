Mizuho Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $79.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in ONE Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.