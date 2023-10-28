Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $302.18 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $251.98 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.