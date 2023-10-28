Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $302.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $251.98 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

