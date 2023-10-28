Morgan Stanley Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $8.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

