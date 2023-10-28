Morgan Stanley Raises Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $45.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

