Morgan Stanley Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $78.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

