Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Trading Up 9.2%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.21 and last traded at $240.21. Approximately 21,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 180,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 224 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total value of $49,143.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,792,542.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $23,858,932 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

