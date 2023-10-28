Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Myers Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MYE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Myers Industries has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 80.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

