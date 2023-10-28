Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

