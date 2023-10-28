Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

