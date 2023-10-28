National Bankshares Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.44.

EIF opened at C$42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.07. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of C$627.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.07 million. Analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.1496663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

