National Bankshares Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.49.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$771.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.8118343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.