National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE:NSA opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

