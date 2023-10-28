nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,725 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Stephens lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.00 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $1,061,074 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

