Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $268.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CDNS opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,962,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.