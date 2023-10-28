Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Agilysys stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

