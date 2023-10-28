Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 125,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nelnet by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

