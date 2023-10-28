Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.79.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

