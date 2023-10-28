New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of New Fortress Energy worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 341.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,734,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,412,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.71 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

