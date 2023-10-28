Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,073 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $51,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.