NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 267 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

