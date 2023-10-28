NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $27.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

