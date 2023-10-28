Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $34.63 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 51.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after buying an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nextracker by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 215,619 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

