NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $97.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

