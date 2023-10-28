Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $259.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

