Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY23 guidance to $22.45-22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $473.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

