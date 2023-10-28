Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

