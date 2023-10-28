Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 109.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

