Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,844 Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,419,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,622,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 869.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HEQT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

