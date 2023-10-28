Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 779 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

