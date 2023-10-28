Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $56,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.